Browns' Antonio Callaway: Pleads not guilty
Callaway plead not guilty last week to two misdemeanor charges from a traffic stop in August, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
During the Aug. 6 interaction with police, Callaway was cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license. After submitting pleas, he's at least weeks away from a resolution regarding his legal woes, at which point the NFL will review the situation and consider whether a suspension or some other punishment is warranted. Callaway's usage has increased the past three game, a span in which he's racked up 10 receptions (on 24 targets) for 155 yards and one touchdown. However, he may find it difficult to produce Sunday against a Ravens defense that has allowed just 5.7 YPT (but five touchdowns) to wide receivers through four contests.
