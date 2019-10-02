Browns' Antonio Callaway: Possible fill-in for Landry
Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens feels Callaway could replace Jarvis Landry (concussion) in Week 5 against San Francisco on Monday night, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Callaway has been away from the team through the first quarter of the season, serving a four-game suspension. Despite that time missed, Kitchens is confident the wide receiver can be a contributor this week if Landry does not clear the concussion protocol. "They play sort of the same spots on normal down and distance type stuff. We will have to see how that all fits in," Kitchens said. "He has to prove that he knows what to do, knows how to do it and knows when to do it. Other than that, Antonio has played. He knows how to play the game. I am glad he is back." Landry popped by the locker room Tuesday and was overheard telling a teammate that he "feels good, 100 percent," per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Callaway's role and playing time will hinge on Landry's availability.
