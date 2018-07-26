Browns' Antonio Callaway: Practices Thursday

Callaway (groin) participated in practice Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

As expected, Callaway was on the field Thursday, having fully recovered from the groin injury he suffered during OTAs this spring. The rookie wideout should see some extra work while Josh Gordon is away from the team, though Corey Coleman is still ahead of him on the depth chart.

