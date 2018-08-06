Browns' Antonio Callaway: Practices with first team Monday
Callaway received first-team reps during Monday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
A day after the Browns jettisoned Corey Coleman to Buffalo, Callaway replaced him on the first-team offense, lining up alongside Jarvis Landry. Callaway's time as a starter is likely to be short-lived as the team awaits the return of Josh Gordon (personal), though when and if that happens, the rookie figures to have a leg up on Rashard Higgins for the No. 3 wideout spot, due to his strong start to training camp.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
Opportunity for young Bengals
There's more opportunity for receivers in Cincinnati. Can John Ross or Tyler Boyd take adv...
-
WR Fantasy draft strategies
Wide receivers weren't as productive as they were even two seasons ago. Dave Richard knows...
-
Five big questions at WR
To kick off our wide receiver preview, our trio of Fantasy football experts take a look at...