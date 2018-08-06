Callaway received first-team reps during Monday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

A day after the Browns jettisoned Corey Coleman to Buffalo, Callaway replaced him on the first-team offense, lining up alongside Jarvis Landry. Callaway's time as a starter is likely to be short-lived as the team awaits the return of Josh Gordon (personal), though when and if that happens, the rookie figures to have a leg up on Rashard Higgins for the No. 3 wideout spot, due to his strong start to training camp.

More News
Our Latest Stories