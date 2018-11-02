Callaway (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Fellow wideout Rashard Higgins (knee) is also listed as questionable, but he seems to be trending toward an active status after practicing Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, Callaway, who injured his ankle at Thursday's session, according to Petrak, didn't practice in any capacity Friday and looks more uncertain for Week 9. In the event Callaway sits out Sunday, Higgins -- if active -- would likely move into the starting lineup opposite Jarvis Landry.