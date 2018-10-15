Browns' Antonio Callaway: Quiet again Sunday
Callaway managed to bring in two passes on 10 targets for nine yards during Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Chargers.
The rookie wideout has struggled with drops during his short time in the NFL, and Sunday's game was no different, highlighted by the fact he caught just 20 percent of his targets. Callaway continues to garner strong target numbers from Baker Mayfield, but until he consistently able to haul them in, his fantasy value in the majority of formats is low.
