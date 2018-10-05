Callaway (knee) practiced fully Friday and will play Sunday against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The same applies to Jarvis Landry (knee), meaning that the Browns will have their top two wideouts available this weekend. Per the report, coach Hue Jackson would like to see Callaway start faster this week, noting that the Browns will make every effort to get the rookie pass-catcher on track out of the gate Sunday. Over his last two games, Callaway has logged 19 targets, but that volume yielded a modest total of seven catches for 74 yards in that span.