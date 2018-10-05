Browns' Antonio Callaway: Ready to face Baltimore
Callaway (knee) practiced fully Friday and will play Sunday against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The same applies to Jarvis Landry (knee), meaning that the Browns will have their top two wideouts available this weekend. Per the report, coach Hue Jackson would like to see Callaway start faster this week, noting that the Browns will make every effort to get the rookie pass-catcher on track out of the gate Sunday. Over his last two games, Callaway has logged 19 targets, but that volume yielded a modest total of seven catches for 74 yards in that span.
More News
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Takes part in Friday's practice•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Returns to practice•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Expected to play Week 5•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Misses practice with knee injury•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Not practicing to start week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Best Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Fantasy football top-rated projections
FantasyPros just named Heath Cummings the most most accurate Fantasy expert in the entire...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...