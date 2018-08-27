Browns' Antonio Callaway: Ready to play again
Callaway (groin) will play in Thursday's preseason game against the Lions, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Callaway returned to practice Saturday after missing about one week of action. He'll likely open the season as Cleveland's third or fourth option at wide receiver, but he may have a shot at starting in Week 1, as coach Hue Jackson said Josh Gordon (hamstring) won't start even if he's able to play in the opener. Rashard Higgins is the other candidate to replace Gordon in the lineup.
