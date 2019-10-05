Browns' Antonio Callaway: Reserve role in season debut
Callaway could see a reserve role Monday with Rashard Higgins (knee) and Jarvis Landry (concussion) expected to play, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The trio of Odell Beckham, Landry and Higgins are all expected to start Monday, likely relegating Callaway to a reserve role on the Browns receiving corps. The 22-year-old is expected to make his 2019 season debut after serving a four-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy and could be a factor in special teams, particularly returning both punts and kicks.
