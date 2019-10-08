Callaway failed to catch any of his three targets in Monday's 31-3 loss to the 49ers in Week 5.

Callaway, who missed the first four weeks of the season serving a suspension, opened the game as the third wideout, but the rust clearly showed. He committed a false start penalty in the red zone and, three plays later, failed to hold onto a pass that turned into an interception and led to a 49ers touchdown. It was a momentum-shifting incident. After halftime, he was demoted while Damion Ratley received more playing time. It's too soon to give up on Callaway, who caught 43 passes as a rookie and established a good working relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield in 2018, but the time away from the team appears to have affected his game shape.