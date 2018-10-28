Browns' Antonio Callaway: Scores in defeat
Callaway caught five of six targets for 36 yard and a touchdown during Sunday's 33-18 loss in Pittsburgh.
Callaway brought Cleveland to within a score in the third quarter, running under a Baker Mayfield loft for a 1-yard touchdown -- his first since Week 2. Callaway is clearly the third option, and second receiver, in the Browns' offense behind Jarvis Landry and David Njoku, but -- at under 30 yards per game -- he's not fantasy relevant week-to-week. Next Sunday might be an exception given a favorable matchup against a weak Chiefs pass defense.
More News
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Two targets in loss•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Quiet again Sunday•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Targeted five times•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Ready to face Baltimore•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Takes part in Friday's practice•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...