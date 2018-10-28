Callaway caught five of six targets for 36 yard and a touchdown during Sunday's 33-18 loss in Pittsburgh.

Callaway brought Cleveland to within a score in the third quarter, running under a Baker Mayfield loft for a 1-yard touchdown -- his first since Week 2. Callaway is clearly the third option, and second receiver, in the Browns' offense behind Jarvis Landry and David Njoku, but -- at under 30 yards per game -- he's not fantasy relevant week-to-week. Next Sunday might be an exception given a favorable matchup against a weak Chiefs pass defense.