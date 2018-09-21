Browns' Antonio Callaway: Sees 10 targets in win
Callaway brought in four of 10 targets for 20 yards in the Browns' 21-17 win over the Jets on Thursday.
Callaway's somewhat frustrating night was summed up by a missed golden opportunity in the first half, when Tyrod Taylor badly underthrew him on a deep post on which he'd initially broken free by several yards. The rookie finished with a forgettable 40 percent catch rate overall, but better days may be ahead with Baker Mayfield seemingly now in possession of the starting quarterback job. Callaway will look to start delivering on some of the explosive potential that relationship offers when he faces a beatable Raiders secondary in Week 4.
