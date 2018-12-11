Browns' Antonio Callaway: Sees one target
Callaway caught his only target for no gain during Sunday's 26-20 win over the Panthers.
Baker Mayfield only attempted 22 passes, making it hard for Callaway to get involved on offense, as he failed to build on his career-high performance in Week 13. The rookie wideout has reeled in seven passes for 146 yards over the past two games before Sunday, and has become Mayfield's favorite deep threat. He'll look to get back on track Saturday against the Broncos.
