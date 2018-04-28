Browns' Antonio Callaway: Selected in fourth round
The Browns selected Callaway in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 105th overall.
Callaway (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) is an immense talent at receiver, but he's also among the greatest character liabilities to get drafted in recent years. The concerning instances preceding him are detailed elsewhere, but for now just know that if Callaway had a clean record he might have been in the first round. With 4.41-second speed and an explosive on-field skill set, Callaway is a real combo of plus athleticism and skill. Aside from the character issues, Callaway otherwise resembles his new teammate, Corey Coleman. His initial impact for Cleveland might be as a returner, where his top-notch athleticism and open-field skills figure to make him a plug-and-play option.
