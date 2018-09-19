Browns' Antonio Callaway: Should be busy if Landry sits
The Browns will need to lean on Callaway if Jarvis Landry (knee) doesn't play in Thursday's game against the Jets, Patrick Maks of the Browns' official website reports.
Landry was a limited practice participant throughout the week and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game. He seems more likely than not to suit up, but it's something to watch for when the Browns release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 8:20 ET kickoff. Callaway played 81 percent of the snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints, catching three of four targets for 81 yards and a touchdown. With Josh Gordon out of the picture, Callaway and Rashard Higgins will both have regular roles in the Cleveland offense.
More News
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Scores first touchdown Sunday•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Draws start Week 2•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: One target in rookie debut•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Will return punts•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: In line to start this weekend•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Held without a catch again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg presents his start and sit calls for Week 3 of the NFL season.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Ajayi speculation and Steelers drama
Heath Cummings has you covered with everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.
-
Week 3 streaming options
Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...
-
Week 3 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...