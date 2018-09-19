The Browns will need to lean on Callaway if Jarvis Landry (knee) doesn't play in Thursday's game against the Jets, Patrick Maks of the Browns' official website reports.

Landry was a limited practice participant throughout the week and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game. He seems more likely than not to suit up, but it's something to watch for when the Browns release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 8:20 ET kickoff. Callaway played 81 percent of the snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints, catching three of four targets for 81 yards and a touchdown. With Josh Gordon out of the picture, Callaway and Rashard Higgins will both have regular roles in the Cleveland offense.