Callaway (ankle, suspension) is wearing a walking boot, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Shortly after the announcement of a four-game suspension, Callaway suffered a high ankle sprain in Cleveland's preseason opener against Washington. He now appears in danger of missing the rest of the exhibition slate, followed by the first four weeks of the regular season. Callaway's absence leaves Rashard Higgins as a clear choice for the No. 3 receiver job in Cleveland.

