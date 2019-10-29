Browns' Antonio Callaway: Still No. 3
Callaway caught two of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to New England.
Callaway, who played 53 snaps (78 percent), maintains the job as third wideout while Rashad Higgins (14 snaps) is slow to return from a knee injury. The second-year wideout has caught four of 10 targets for 33 yards, which doesn't sound like much and likely makes him low on job security.
More News
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Catches two in loss•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Moving back to familiar role•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Learning new position•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Rough night in debut•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Officially joins 53-man roster•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Reserve role in season debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8,...
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Top Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Believe it or not: Trust Gordon, Mixon?
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 8, including potential...
-
Trade fallout: Arizona mess, Miami value
The Dolphins traded Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals Monday, a deal that makes Arizona's backfield...
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....