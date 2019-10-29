Callaway caught two of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to New England.

Callaway, who played 53 snaps (78 percent), maintains the job as third wideout while Rashad Higgins (14 snaps) is slow to return from a knee injury. The second-year wideout has caught four of 10 targets for 33 yards, which doesn't sound like much and likely makes him low on job security.