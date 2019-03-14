Callaway is part of a new-look receiving corps led by Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, Dan Labbe of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With Beckham and Landry safely locked into starring roles, the real competition will be between Callaway and Rashard Higgins, both of whom played well down the stretch last season. It'll be tough to draw consistent targets as the No. 3 wide receiver in an offense with so many other weapons, but there is some opportunity for either Callaway or Higgins to emerge as a fantasy asset if Baker Mayfield lights it up. In addition to all the talent at wide receiver, Cleveland has Nick Chubb, Duke Johnson and Kareem Hunt (suspension) in the backfield and David Njoku and Demetrius Harris at tight end.