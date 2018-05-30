Browns' Antonio Callaway: Suffers groin injury

Callaway suffered a groin injury Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram reports.

According to coach Hue Jackson, Callaway had been "doing some good things" throughout OTAs thus far, so it's a tough blow for the rookie wideout. However, the hope is that the injury won't sideline him for long, so at this point, Callaway doesn't appear to be in danger of missing extended time. Despite the praise from coach Jackson, Callaway likely still has a long ways to go to earn significant reps as a rookie.

