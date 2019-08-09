Browns' Antonio Callaway: Suffers sprained ankle
Callaway suffered a high ankle sprain in Thursday's preseason game against Washington, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Though Callaway stayed in the game, it's an issue that seems destined to cost the wideout some practice time. In addition to his ankle issue, it was announced Friday that Callaway had been suspended four games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. His current (and in-season) absence figures to free up added opportunities in Cleveland's passing attack for Rashard Higgins, as well as Derrick Willies and Jaelen Strong to a lesser degree.
