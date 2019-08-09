Callaway was suspended for the first four games of the regular season Friday for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse.

Callaway's off-the-field issues have plagued him since college, and this is yet another hiccup in the wideout's young career. The Browns will now be without one of their top receivers, as Callaway caught 43 passes for 586 yards and five touchdowns last year, for the first four weeks of the regular season. This leaves the No. 3 wide receiver spot wide open, with Rashard Higgins, Derrick Willies and Jaelen Strong all potential candidates to compete for additional snaps in Callaway's absence.