Browns' Antonio Callaway: Sustains toe injury Saturday
Callaway suffered a left toe injury during Saturday's practice at rookie minicamp, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The Browns traded up nine spots to draft Callaway in the fourth round, and sustained the injury in one-on-one drills. The severity of the injury remains unclear at this point, but his participation -- or lack thereof -- at Sunday's practice should provide additional clarity.
