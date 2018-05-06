Browns' Antonio Callaway: Sustains toe injury Saturday

Callaway suffered a left toe injury during Saturday's practice at rookie minicamp, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Browns traded up nine spots to draft Callaway in the fourth round, and sustained the injury in one-on-one drills. The severity of the injury remains unclear at this point, but his participation -- or lack thereof -- at Sunday's practice should provide additional clarity.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories