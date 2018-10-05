Browns' Antonio Callaway: Takes part in Friday's practice
Callaway (knee) took part in the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Callaway's Week 5 status was left in question when he sat out Wednesday's practice, but head coach Hue Jackson said that day that he expected Callaway to play this week, and he is on track to take the field after practicing both Thursday and Friday. The Browns will provide an official update on Callaway when they release their final injury report of the week.
More News
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Returns to practice•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Expected to play Week 5•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Misses practice with knee injury•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Not practicing to start week•
-
Browns' Antonio Callaway: Nine targets Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Best Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Fantasy football top-rated projections
FantasyPros just named Heath Cummings the most most accurate Fantasy expert in the entire...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...