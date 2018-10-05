Callaway (knee) took part in the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Callaway's Week 5 status was left in question when he sat out Wednesday's practice, but head coach Hue Jackson said that day that he expected Callaway to play this week, and he is on track to take the field after practicing both Thursday and Friday. The Browns will provide an official update on Callaway when they release their final injury report of the week.