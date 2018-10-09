Callaway corralled three of five targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 12-9 overtime win against the Ravens.

Though Callaway played 24 more offensive snaps than fellow wideout Rashard Higgins, it was Higgins who had the better performance, racking up more yards and catching a touchdown. The rookie's five targets were his lowest total since Week 3, and it still doesn't seem like Callaway and Baker Mayfield are on the same page. If this trend continues, Higgins could move up on the depth chart and supplant Callaway as Cleveland's No. 2 receiver.