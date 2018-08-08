Callaway, who was cited for marijuana possession over the weekend, is traveling to New Jersey with his teammates for Thursday's preseason game against the Giants, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The Browns are still in the process of gathering information and seemingly don't have any intention of holding Callaway out of practice or preseason games in the meantime. The NFL is also investigating the recent incident, with the rookie fourth-round pick potentially subject to serious discipline after beginning his career in the league's substance abuse program. In addition to his lengthy track record of off-field issues throughout college, Callaway was popped for a diluted urine sample during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine. His strong performance in training camp likely played a role in the Browns' recent decision to trade Corey Coleman, but it's now fair to wonder if the team will be left scrambling at wide receiver. With Josh Gordon (personal) still away from the team, Callaway has been soaking up first-team reps alongside Jarvis Landry. All the commotion in Cleveland could free up an opportunity for Rashard Higgins or Damion Ratley to get work with the starters.