Browns' Antonio Callaway: Trending toward suiting up Week 9
Callaway will first test out his injured ankle in a pre-game workout before a decision on his status for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs is made, but the Browns believe he'll be able to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Callaway seemed to be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday after he injured the ankle in practice Thursday, then missed the Browns' final session of the week Friday to take a questionable tag into the weekend. It appears Callaway's condition has taken a turn for the better since Friday, but he'll need to prove the ankle doesn't provide too much of a hindrance in his workout in order to gain an active status. Even if he suits up as anticipated, it's possible Callaway's role could be more limited than usual to some extent due to the injury and the expected return of Rashard Higgins (knee).
