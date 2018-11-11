Browns' Antonio Callaway: Two catches in Week 10 win
Callaway caught both of his targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 28-16 win over Atlanta.
Callaway led the Browns in receiving yards, as quarterback Baker Mayfield spread the ball around. The rookie wide receiver has 26 catches for 326 yards and two touchdowns heading into the Week 11 bye.
