Browns' Antonio Callaway: Two targets in loss
Callaway hauled in one of two targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
Despite being on the field for 75 percent of the team's offensive snaps, Callaway once failed to make an impact, as his two targets were his lowest total since Week 1. The thought was that Callaway would begin to break out when Baker Mayfield took the helm, but so far the complete opposite has happened. With Cleveland's lack of depth at receiver, it doesn't appear as if Callaway will begin to lose snaps any time soon, but Damion Ratley has outperformed the rookie each of the last two weeks, and that shouldn't be overlooked.
