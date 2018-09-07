Browns' Antonio Callaway: Will return punts
Callaway will start the season as the Browns' primary punt returner, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Callaway is also set to start at wide receiver against the Steelers with Josh Gordon (hamstring) facing a limited snap count. Realistically, the rookie fourth-round pick should slot in as the team's third wideout once Gordon is fully cleared, with Jarvis Landry likely to see a high volume of targets. Jabrill Peppers could also see some action on punt returns, and will also start as the team's primary option for kick returns.
