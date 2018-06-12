Browns' Antonio Callaway: Will sit out minicamp

Callaway (groin) will not participate in minicamp this week, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Coach Hue Jackson said that he doesn't want to rush Callaway or the other injured players back, resulting in him, Jamie Collins (knee) and Mychal Kendricks all taking minicamp off. With over a month before training camp begins July 27, it wouldn't be surprising if Callaway is ready to contribute when the team reconvenes following the intermission. He stands a decent chance of making the roster if he can remain healthy during camp, but finding playing time on Sundays may be difficult from the get-go. Still, off-the-field issues led to his drop in the draft more than a lack of talent.