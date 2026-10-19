Estime turned nine carries into 19 yards and a touchdown during the Browns' 13-10 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

The Browns were without Quinshon Judkins (foot), Raheim Sanders (hip, IR) and Dylan Sampson (knee, IR) on Sunday, so Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin were the leaders of Cleveland's backfield. Estime and McLaughlin each had nine carries, but it was the former that logged a two-yard rushing touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to tie the game up at 10-10. Estime's 19 offensive snaps were nearly half of McLaughlin (39), but both of their roles would shrink significantly if Judkins is cleared to return for Week 7 against the Titans on Oct. 25.