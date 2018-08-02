Browns' Austin Corbett: Shifts to left guard
Corbett will play left guard after Joel Bitonio was moved to left tackle, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Corbett has gotten some time at left tackle during training camp, but head coach Hue Jackson has ultimately decided to put Bitonio at left tackle to replace Joe Thomas. As a result, Corbett will now take Bitonio's spot at left guard.
