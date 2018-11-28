Corbett (foot) is still having his injury evaluated by the Browns' medical staff, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Coach Gregg Williams said that Corbett got stepped on during two separate plays Sunday against the Bengals. The severity of Corbett's injury is still being determined by the team. If the Nevada product misses time, the Browns could be hurt for depth on the offensive line, leaving Earl Watford and Desmond Harrison as their only healthy backups.