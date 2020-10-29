Hooper (appendix) wasn't spotted on the field during Thursday's practice, aMary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Hooper wasn't even seen working on the side with the Browns' other injured players, suggesting the team isn't counting on him playing Sunday against the Raiders. After Hooper underwent an appendectomy Oct. 23, Harrison Bryant and David Njoku took on expanded roles at tight end in last weekend's win over the Bengals. Expect both to remain involved in the passing game versus Las Vegas if Hooper is inactive for the second straight week.