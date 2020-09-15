With David Njoku (knee) landing on injured reserve, Hooper could see a greater share of targets and snaps Week 2 against the Bengals on Thursday.

Hooper was tops among Cleveland's tight ends with 56 plays (77 percent) but had just two targets in Sunday's loss to the Ravens. It was an unassuming debut for the tight end, who signed a four-year deal worth more than $10 million per during the offseason. More was expected from Hooper in Week 1, but the Browns' offense was in a deep hole early, which altered their game plan. If Cleveland can get into its offense, Hooper should make a more significant contribution.