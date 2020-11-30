Hooper caught two of two targets for 13 yards and a touchdown catch in Sunday's 27-25 win over the Jaguars.

Hooper gave the Browns a brief lead at the end of the first half with a nine-yard touchdown reception, his second TD of the season. He's averaging just two catches and 19 yards in the three games since returning from an appendectomy, but Hooper stands out among the team's tight ends as they prepare for Week 13 against Tennessee. The Titans rank seventh with seven touchdowns allowed to opposing tight ends.