Hooper caught five of seven targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 49-38 win over the Cowboys.

Hooper had his best day in a Browns' uniform, recording season highs in targets and catches while scoring his first touchdown. The Stanford graduate has been on the field more than any Cleveland receiver, so the opportunities are there for him. He has two red-zone targets this season, tying him for the team lead with Kareem Hunt and Odell Beckham. Week 5 brings the Browns back home for a date with the Colts, who have allowed just 11 catches (22 targets) over four games to opponents' tight ends.