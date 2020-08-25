Browns offensive coordinator said Hooper and quarterback Baker Mayfield have established an on-field rapport during training camp, Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hooper, who was the first free agent the Browns added during the offseason, spent some time with Mayfield before training camp in an effort to build chemistry. "The more they play together, obviously, the stronger that bond becomes," Van Pelt said. "It is those unwritten, the body language things that you can't really coach and teach, and when two guys get on that same page, and it is tough to stop." Hooper tops the tight end depth chart, and the position group as a whole should see an increase in targets in 2020.