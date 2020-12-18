The Browns list Hooper (neck) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Though Hooper put in a full practice Friday, it wasn't enough for him to enter the weekend minus an injury designation. The Browns may have just deemed Hooper questionable as a matter of caution after his neck issue prevented him from playing in the Week 14 loss to the Ravens. Hooper hasn't experienced any reported setbacks with his neck while increasing his practice activity throughout the week, so the prevailing expectation is that he'll be ready to step into his usual role as Cleveland's top tight end once Sunday arrives.