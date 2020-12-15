Coach Kevin Stefanski hopes Hooper (neck) will be back for Sunday's road game against the Giants, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hooper capped Week 14 prep with no reps in back-to-back practices, the result of a neck issue. Ulrich later noted Hooper's health concern wasn't believed to be serious, but the tight end still sat out Monday's loss to the Ravens. That assessment will be telling if Hooper is listed as full or limited on Wednesday's injury report, but in any case his status there will give a sense of his ability to play Week 15.