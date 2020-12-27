Hooper caught seven of 15 targets for 71 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Jets.

Hooper caught a ball on the game's first play, foreshadowing his heavy involvement against a Jets defense that has been the league's most generous to opposing tight ends. The veteran tight end led the Browns in targets, catches and receiving yards as the team played without its top four wide receivers due to a late-week COVID-19 outbreak. Hooper's unlikely to find as much success in Week 17 against the stingy Steelers defense, especially if he slides back down in the pecking order due to the return of some sidelined receiving options.