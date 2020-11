Hooper caught three of five targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Eagles.

Hooper once again led the position group in snaps and targets, but it rarely translates into something fantasy owners need. Despite being the leading tight end, he's finished under 50 yards in six of eight games with just one touchdown. As the Browns ride their running game during the second half of the season, targeting opportunities are dwindling for all pass catchers.