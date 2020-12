Hooper caught two of two targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 41-35 win over Tennessee.

Hooper led the team's tight ends, which played a small role on a day when the Browns' offense was as wide open as it has been all season. Cleveland tight ends combined for three targets -- four, if one counts offensive lineman Kendall Lamm, who caught a touchdown as an eligible receiver. Hooper prepares for Week 14 against Baltimore, which ranks 21st in yards allowed (53.18 YPG) to opposing tight ends.