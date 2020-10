Hooper (appendix) may be held out until after Cleveland's bye in Week 9, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hooper underwent an appendectomy Friday and will miss Sunday's game against the Bengals. The tight end will likely miss next week's contest against the Raiders before the Browns' bye week Nov. 8. That would give Hooper three full weeks to recuperate. David Njoku and Harrison Bryant will get increased usage while Hooper recovers.