Hooper (neck) is listed as inactive Monday versus the Browns.
In advance of this game, Hooper kicked off Week 14 prep with no limitations but was added to the injury report Friday as a non-participant due to a neck concern. He's had no activity since then, and while the issue isn't believed to be serious -- per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal -- the Browns will keep Hooper on the sideline. In Hooper's stead, Harrison Bryant, David Njoku and Stephen Carlson will man tight end for Cleveland.