Hooper (undisclosed) was not spotted during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

It remains to be seen if the Week 7 status of Hooper, who has logged 22 catches for 205 yards and a TD in six games to date, is in any danger, but if he's limited or out Sunday against the Bengals, Harrison Bryant, David Njoku and Stephen Carlson would be next up for the team's tight end looks.