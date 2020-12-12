Hooper (neck) is listed as questionable on the Browns' final injury report ahead of Monday's matchup with the Ravens, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

After practicing in full Thursday, Hooper was a non-participant Friday and added to the injury report with a neck issue as a result. He was once again absent from Saturday's practice and is now looking like a true game-time decision for Monday's game as a result. Should he ultimately have to sit out, Harrison Bryant would presumably be the next man up on the depth chart, but David Njoku could also see some work.