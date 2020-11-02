Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Hooper "will definitely be back" for the Week 10 matchup against Houston, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Hooper has missed the past two games after undergoing an emergency appendectomy, but he's expected to return to practice following the team's Week 9 bye. Barring an unforeseen setback, he'll be given the green light against the Texans. Rookie Harrison Bryant carved out a substantial role during Hooper's absence and produced a 7-81-2 line over two games, but Hooper will operate as the No. 1 tight end upon his return to the lineup. Hooper could see more targets as well because Odell Beckham (torn ACL) is done for the year.