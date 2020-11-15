Hooper (appendix) caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Texans.

Hooper was the only Browns tight end to record a target in his return from appendicitis, but none of Cleveland's pass-catchers got much going in this one, as quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for just 132 yards without a touchdown. The former Falcons tight end had recorded five catches in each of his previous three games played, so Hooper should pick things up in Week 11 against an Eagles team that has struggled to defend tight ends.