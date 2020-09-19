Hooper caught two of four targets for 22 yards in Thursday's 35-30 win over the Bengals in Week 2.

The Browns threw only 23 times, so targets were limited across the board, but Hooper had two more Thursday than he did in Week 1's loss to the Ravens. The Browns were able to run their offense, designed to lean heavily on the ground game and use tight ends. He was on the field nearly as much as quarterback Baker Mayfield, playing 57 of 58 snaps. Hooper hasn't found the end zone after two games, but was targeted once in the red zone Thursday.